SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $158,529,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,684. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $312.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.