SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 140.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.0% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,246,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,010 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.61 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.80.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

