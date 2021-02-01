SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,488,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,139.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $35.20 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

