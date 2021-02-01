Spendcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $1.31 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.84 or 0.00866058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00050906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,449.51 or 0.04316337 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019492 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (CRYPTO:SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,163,608 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

