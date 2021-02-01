Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Trading 5.9% Higher

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.18. 277,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 286,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,453,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,570 shares of company stock worth $5,757,109. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

