Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,203 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $242.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day moving average is $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

