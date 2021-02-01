Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 314,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,498. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spire by 516.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 335,777 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 30.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 362,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

