Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $166.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.90.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

