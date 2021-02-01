Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $315.00 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $370.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.15 and a 200-day moving average of $279.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.59.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

