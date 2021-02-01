SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $102.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 180,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.20. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,813 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,283. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

