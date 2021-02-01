SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 817,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $5,158,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SPX FLOW by 146.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SPX FLOW in the third quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $54.55. 139,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.