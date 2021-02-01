Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $178.26 Average PT from Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SQ opened at $215.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.80, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,568,650 shares of company stock valued at $332,314,158. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Square by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

