SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.26

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 165810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

SSAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

