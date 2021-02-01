SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Investec upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

