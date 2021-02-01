Stably USD Hits Market Capitalization of $544,148.92 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Stably USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $544,148.92 and $596.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00866035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00050085 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.04 or 0.04399429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020059 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

USDS is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,510,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,704 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

