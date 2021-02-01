Star Group (SGU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $9.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Star Group has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $396.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

