Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

