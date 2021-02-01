Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 447,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,869. The company has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

