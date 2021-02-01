Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

STLA stock remained flat at $$15.39 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,205. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Stellantis Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

