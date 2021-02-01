StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.55. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth $268,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.