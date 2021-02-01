stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH token can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00144091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00265222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067019 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00037918 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

