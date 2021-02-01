Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $141.00 target price on the stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $315.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

