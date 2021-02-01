STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.87 ($42.20).

Shares of STM opened at €33.27 ($39.14) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.35.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

