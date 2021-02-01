STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $17,050,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $13,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.