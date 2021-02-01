StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Trading 5.7% Higher

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.97. 237,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 238,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STON. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 59.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

