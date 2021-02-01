Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.62

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 89505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSYS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

