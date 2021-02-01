Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.11. Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$9.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66.

About Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

