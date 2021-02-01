Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 310,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 498,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

