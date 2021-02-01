Strs Ohio Buys 7,257 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 101.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Compass Point raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

