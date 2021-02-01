Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $657,949.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,555 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,044. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

GL stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

