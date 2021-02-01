Strs Ohio Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 1,360.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

