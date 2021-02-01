Strs Ohio Has $2.87 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,117 shares of company stock worth $32,371,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

