Strs Ohio Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $104.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

