Strs Ohio Increases Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 137.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $207,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $49.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.