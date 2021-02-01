Strs Ohio Lowers Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LTC Properties by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in LTC Properties by 29.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 33,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.