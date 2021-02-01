Strs Ohio Purchases 75 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 931,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 883,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 249,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,540,152.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $22,479,696. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.45.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $324.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $155.17 and a one year high of $361.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.