Strs Ohio Sells 693 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $422.79 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $434.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

