Strs Ohio Sells 88,501 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.07. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

