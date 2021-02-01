Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 111,287 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $42,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $504,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $221.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.81.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

