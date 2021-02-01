Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,001,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 774,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment leases and manages office buildings, residences, and other properties. The Sales segment sells condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.