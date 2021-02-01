Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$70.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$64.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.15.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$59.10 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.58 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8709749 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

