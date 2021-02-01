SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Up 10.1%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 1,618,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 914,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

SXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.