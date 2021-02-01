SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Up 10.1%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s share price rose 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 1,618,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 914,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

SXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.20.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 206.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 292,001 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $512,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 153.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 273,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 165,663 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 211.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

