Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,050,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 31st total of 49,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $904.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 187.67% and a negative net margin of 415.89%. Analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

