SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Trading 5.8% Higher

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 128,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 259,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.