SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.32

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 65501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STKL. TheStreet upgraded SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -109.08 and a beta of 2.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

