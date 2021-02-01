SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 9.9%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) traded down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.30 and last traded at $48.69. 15,115,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 12,697,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $281,709.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,315.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,379 shares of company stock worth $699,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

