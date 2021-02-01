Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,348 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,136,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,703,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

