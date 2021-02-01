SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $12.64 or 0.00037587 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $1.25 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 191,864,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

