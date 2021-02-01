SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,923.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,259 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $437.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $410.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,629 shares of company stock worth $12,213,896. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

